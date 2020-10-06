Beat

Beat Will Pass You By in a Tesla

The service will be available at certain points in Mexico City and can be ordered from the Beat application as "Beat Tesla."
Image credit: Beat vía Alto Nivel

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The ride-sharing company Beat announced that it will have a fleet of Tesla Model 3 electric cars available for trips in Mexico City, as part of its campaign to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions.

“This innovative service offers all tech savvy; eager to be the first to try this novelty; and to all passengers in general, who do not want to compromise on luxury and comfort, a premium solution to navigate through their daily transportation needs, ”the company said in a statement.

The service will be available at certain points in Mexico City and can be ordered from the Beat application as “Beat Tesla”.

“We want passengers to be able to decide how to get to their destination by choosing between our main service or Beat Tesla. This reinforces our commitment to provide transportation options for all passenger needs using all the technological advances that we have, ”said Mauricio López, CEO of Beat Mexico.

The Greek-based startup said that Beat Tesla drivers have received adequate training “to guarantee a unique customer experience, from the moment the trip is requested until it ends. Real-time monitoring of each trip using car cameras to record exterior and interior images ensures a flawless, safe and worry-free driving experience. "

Beat was founded in 2011 and is part of the FREE NOW group, the joint venture of BMW and Daimler . Currently, Beat is available in Greece, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina.

The private transport platform arrived in Mexico City at the beginning of 2019, where the Uber and Didi apps compete in this market in one of the most populated cities in the world.

