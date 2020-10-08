Where and how to watch the launch of Apple's iPhone 12

October 8, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

October arrived full of surprises, some good and others not so much, but although it is still the strangest and most complicated year that we have had to live, there is still positive news. One of the most anticipated events for Apple fans and industry watchers is almost here.

With the slogan "Hello, speed", the company informed that the Apple Event will be very soon. Save the date, on October 13 at 12:00 pm Mexico time will be the launch of iPhone 12 , which promises many new features.

Good news travels fast. Join us for a special #AppleEvent on October 13 at 10 am PDT. Tap the and we'll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/jxal9gXpKA - Apple (@Apple) October 6, 2020

But, not only the new Smartphone will be unveiled, but other new products are also expected such as the new AirPods Studio , AirTag , among others.

Of course, the star will continue to be the successor to the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max . This model is believed to have support for the 5G network , a chip with faster processing, as well as being larger, similar to the iPad , a large number of rear cameras and more colors, of course.

This would be the first major renewal of the iPhone since 2017, that is, since the iPhone X , which had face unlock and better technology on the screen.

Where to watch the launch

The streaming will be completely free from the Apple.com page, so you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

Generally, these types of launches are made in the month of September, however, due to the pandemic and the logistical problems that this represented, that date passed without there being a new iPhone.