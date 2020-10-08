Apple

Where and how to watch the launch of Apple's iPhone 12

An expected event since it will be the presentation of the new 5G smartphones and the Apple AirPods Studio.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Where and how to watch the launch of Apple&#39;s iPhone 12
Image credit: Apple

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

October arrived full of surprises, some good and others not so much, but although it is still the strangest and most complicated year that we have had to live, there is still positive news. One of the most anticipated events for Apple fans and industry watchers is almost here.

With the slogan "Hello, speed", the company informed that the Apple Event will be very soon. Save the date, on October 13 at 12:00 pm Mexico time will be the launch of iPhone 12 , which promises many new features.

But, not only the new Smartphone will be unveiled, but other new products are also expected such as the new AirPods Studio , AirTag , among others.

Of course, the star will continue to be the successor to the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max . This model is believed to have support for the 5G network , a chip with faster processing, as well as being larger, similar to the iPad , a large number of rear cameras and more colors, of course.

This would be the first major renewal of the iPhone since 2017, that is, since the iPhone X , which had face unlock and better technology on the screen.

Where to watch the launch

The streaming will be completely free from the Apple.com page, so you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

Generally, these types of launches are made in the month of September, however, due to the pandemic and the logistical problems that this represented, that date passed without there being a new iPhone.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple sues a company that it should recycle iPhones, but ended up secretly selling 100,000 units

Apple

Apple Reveals: Watch Adds Blood Oxygen Sensor, New Color Options

Apple

Epic Games Asks Court to Stop Apple Pulling Its Developer Tools Next Week