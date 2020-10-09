Franchise Crowdfunding

Invest in La Borra del Café from 5,000 pesos

The Mexican company seeks 26.5 million pesos through Play Business. The capital will be used to boost its production and distribution of roasted coffee in Mexico and the US.
Image credit: La Borra Café

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The crowdfunding platform Play Business will publish a new investment opportunity in La Borra del Café . The goal of the round is to collect up to 26.5 million pesos, which will be used to grow the production and distribution of its coffee in Mexico and the United States.

In this round, investors will earn money for each sale made of “La Borra del Café” roasted coffee in any of its distribution channels that include the more than 50 current branches of La Borra del Café in Mexico and the US, as well as 200 branches soon to open in California over the next five years, wholesaling to the coffee shop, hotel and restaurant segments, and selling to national self-service and retail chains.

The resources will be used for working capital, consolidation and automation of packaging lines, adaptation of the warehouse for coffee packaging and management for international commercial opening, mainly. The opportunity offered to the more than 100,000 Play Business users has a gross annual return of a minimum of 15% and a maximum of 35% to give greater certainty to the investment; In this round, people can invest from $ 5,000 pesos.

Entrepreneur en Español readers interested in this investment round will be able to participate from Thursday, October 8. The investment opportunity for the general public will open on Monday 12. In order to invest, they must enter the following link: https://bit.ly/3iy1myc

The PlayBusiness platform has a royalty model where investors obtain returns on a percentage of the sales of the companies in which they invest.

