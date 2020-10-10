Amazon trucks? This is his first electric van, made exclusively for shipping

October 10, 2020 4 min read

This is part of the plan to go zero carbon by 2040.

The new trucks are equipped with high technology for driver comfort and safety.

Amazon alongside Rivian designed the delivery vehicle.

"Full of design and safety features, this vehicle raises the bar for delivering next generation , " reads the statement of the brand new truck on Amazon. Just a year after announcing the Paris Accords to curb climate change, the company unveils the design and idea for its first fully electric, customized delivery car, designed and built together with Rivian.

The e-commerce giant searched and searched for electric cars to use in the delivery of packages. However, he did not find the solution in those already on the market. So I find another solution: ally with Rivian.

The plan

The stakes are somewhat high, but if anyone can do it, it is Amazon. By 2022, more than 10,000 custom electric vehicles are planned to be delivering packages to customers around the world. In 2030 it will be 100,000 units.

The custom van

“When we set out to build our first electric delivery vehicle with Revian, we knew it had to outperform anyone else. We wanted drivers to love using them and for customers to be excited when they saw him driving through their neighborhood and coming home, ”says Ross Rachey, Amazon's Director of Global Fleet and Product.

What does this mean? Well, the truck is unique. For example, it has several security, navigation, and layout features:

Latest generation sensor detection.

Assistive technology for road and traffic.

A large windshield for better driver visibility.

Exterior cameras around the vehicle connected to a digital display inside the cabin, which will provide a 360-degree view of what is happening outside.

It will have Alexa for hands-free access to routes and weather.

A reinforced door for driver protection.

Three levels of shelving that do not obstruct movement inside the cabin.

“We hope our vehicle will help raise awareness in the industry to think big about embracing sustainable technologies and solutions, be it a package delivery company, logistics company, ice cream maker, or just about anyone else with moving cars. continually, ”Rachey continued.

Who is Rivian?

It is a startup in full swing. Amazon saw it since 2019, even though Revian was less than a year after launching its first electric car. For a near-new company, the numbers back it up, raising more than $ 2.5 billion this year. Also, you will remember that a few months ago she was sued by Tesla, Elon Musk's company, for having "stolen confidential information" by hiring four former employees of the firm.