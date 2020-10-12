Amazon Prime Day: 3 tips to buy during the offers that start tomorrow

October 12, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This October 13 and 14, Amazon will celebrate its Prime Day and, although it was traditionally celebrated in July, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to move the date. This 2020 with the arrival of Prime Day, the sale dates will officially begin.

The two-day sales event will offer Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on more than one million offers in all categories.

Prime Day starts at midnight on Tuesday, October 13 and runs until Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and participating for the first time this year, Turkey and Brazil.

Members can shop for holiday deals and merchandise including toys, televisions, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and Amazon gadgets starting today and during the two-day Epic Deals event on Amazon.com .mx / primeday . Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join or start a free 30-day trial at Amazon.com/prime to participate in Prime Day.

Given this, the financial optimizer Fintonic , shares three keys to take advantage of this date and those to come.

1. Buy now or wait for the Good End and Black Friday?

If you wonder whether to take advantage of the offers that the retailer will have or wait for the ones that the stores may have during Good End and Black Friday, we suggest you apply the “cost distribution” technique.

For the following month, in November, the most important dates of sales and discounts in physical and electronic stores arrive, so it would be convenient for you to put together a list of the items you are looking for to decide which ones you will buy on Amazon Prime Day , which ones during the Good End and which ones on Black Friday . This will help you better plan your purchases, distribute your expenses and give you the opportunity to settle them one after the other, instead of buying all or most of them on a single date and ending up with large payments the following month.

2. Keep track of offers and… personal finances

Amazon allows you to keep track of the offers of the products that interest you, but also on your own you can always check and compare prices. This way you will make the best decision and you will know whether to take advantage of one date or another or one seller or another.

Most importantly, don't forget to download tracking apps that will help you have more responsibility as a consumer and keep track of your income and expenses.

Remember that this season it is important to be aware of all the movements of your bank accounts.

3. Opportunity to grow

Maybe you hadn't thought of Amazon as a place where you can stock up on some items for larger projects. Even if it is not like that and you need to buy products that require a large outlay, you could resort to a personal loan.

Buying online offers various benefits such as a larger market, the ability to compare prices and take advantage of offers. In addition to having regulated and encrypted transactions, different payment methods, fluid communication with the seller, saving time and eliminating geographical barriers.

However, do not forget that the offers are always present. If this time you cannot buy a product, you can try it on the following sales dates or throughout the year. What you should never leave for later is the monitoring and control of your personal finances.