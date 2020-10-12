This is the only way to get back to normal, according to Bill Gates

October 12, 2020 3 min read

It is not the first time that the businessman speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines.

Bill Gates, declared this Sunday during an interview with NBC News , that we can only return to normal after the pandemic when there is an effective and affordable vaccine.

“The only way to get completely back to normal is to get a vaccine that is super effective and available to many people. This will end the disease on a global scale ” , commented the magnate.

Gates had already talked about it before. At the end of April, the businessman confessed to the French media Le Figaro that the world will need a year or two to overcome the ravages of the pandemic. However, it is not the first time he has touched on the subject. In his personal blog, he has also made his thoughts about the coronavirus public.

Conspiracy theories

Of course, not everything has been honey on flakes, since there are countless conspiracy theories against him. These range from accusing him of the pandemic, until he will control the vaccines and you will be implanted with a 5G chip. In Mexico there was even a march in the state of Chiapas , which claimed that he invented COVID-19 to kill older adults.

At the time Gates explained that "people look for a simple explanation, who is the villain?" In addition to stating that he “has never had anything to do with a microchip. It is difficult to deny this because it is so stupid and strange… Repeating it so many times almost seems to give it credibility ”.

Bill Gates / Image: Depositphotos.com

On the other hand, Bill Gates has a foundation which has been investing money to buy vaccines. "Eventually, when we have the vaccine, we will want to develop herd immunity, covering 80 percent of the population," he said on a BBC radio program .

Vaccines are on the way

On August 11, the first coronavirus vaccine was registered, it is Sputnik V , made in Russia. It is currently in the third phase of clinical trials. Mexico is in negotiations to obtain it in addition to being in the program for human testing.