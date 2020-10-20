Coronavirus

The number of hospitalizations grows and Mexico City could return to a red light

For now, the job will be to increase the number of tests and isolate positive cases as well as continue to insist on preventive measures.
The number of hospitalizations grows and Mexico City could return to a red light
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The availability of beds to care for COVID-19 patients is 58.2%.

Did the regrowth start? Claudia Sheinbaum , head of Government of Mexico City, declared that there was an increase in the number of hospitalized by COVID-19 in the last 10 days in the capital city.

He also commented that there is still time to avoid the application of restrictive measures or the return to the red traffic light and that for the moment he would not call it a regrowth, but a slight change in trend where hospitalizations are growing.

The head of government said that this week would be crucial to know if the traffic light was changed or not. For now, the job will be to increase the number of tests and isolate positive cases as well as continue to insist on preventive measures.

All this before moving to the closure of some economic activities, times or schedules in areas with high contagion danger. According to Sheinbaum, the availability of beds to care for COVID-19 patients is 58.2%, so there is still a great availability of beds, however, he emphasized continuing to comply with health regulations.

