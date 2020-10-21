LinkedIn has already activated its stories section

October 21, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

LinkedIn, a professional social network, announced the launch of its “Stories” section, a feature that will allow users to share photos and 20-second videos on their profile, as well as the possibility of inserting texts and stickers.

“We are very excited that more than 104 million users in Latin America, including Mexico, will be able to use LinkedIn Stories. They will be able to share content in an original, simple and fun way with their professional network in addition to communicating in a different way to expand their contact agenda, ”Natalia Fabeni, senior editor of LinkedIn Latin America News said in a statement.

The tool is available in the app mobile LinkedIn App Store and Google Play, and published content will be visible for 24 hours. By posting stories, first-degree contacts and followers will be able to send direct messages, which will be integrated into the LinkedIn mailbox as well as the desktop version. LinkedIn Stories also allows the user to know who has accessed their content.

“At this difficult time for everyone, LinkedIn Stories is a new tool for bringing professionals together, sharing information in real time, and getting everyone to help each other by sharing ideas and expertise,” says Fabeni.

Among the most important features of this tool are:

Users and brands can share a story.

The stories will be available for 24 hours.

Users will be able to take a photo or video of up to 20 seconds from the application.

They will be able to upload images and videos directly from the gallery.

They can add stickers and text.

Question of the day: This is a unique resource on LinkedIn to creatively and fun answer a different question every day with a story, without losing your professional focus.

It is also possible to send messages to contacts and followers.

Know which users saw your story.

Report an inappropriate story.

Delete a story of your own.

Download your own story.

LinkedIn Stories for Brands

Companies will also be able to generate content to interact with their consumers, collaborators, employees, and potential clients. The new feature offers an authentic way for brands to share the news and moments of the day-to-day operations of their operations.