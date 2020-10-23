Juana Ramírez becomes president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico

October 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Juana Ramírez , founder of the company of the Sohin health accompaniment company, takes the presidency of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico ( ASEM ), replacing Ulrick Noel in the position for the period 2020-2022.

“Being a woman forces me to change the reality of women to undertake. Today in ASEM only 35 percent of affiliates are women. We are convinced that entrepreneurship is an accelerator of social inclusion ”, said Ramírez during his participation in the virtual Summit of Entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneur stressed that it is essential to create the necessary conditions for companies and entrepreneurs, which represent 99 percent of the productive units in Mexico, to improve their performance.

Juana Ramírez is the CEO and founder of Sohin. Colombian by birth and Mexican by decision. She is a psychologist, has an MBA and studies in Senior Management from the Pan-American Institute of Senior Business Management (IPADE). For 12 years he worked in the public sector, private hospitals, pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostic laboratories, as well as distributors and service integrators.

