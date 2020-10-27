3 Ways Great Leaders Have Evolved After COVID-19

October 27, 2020 5 min read

Beginning on March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, we rapidly experienced a series of events thereafter, witnessing drastic changes not only on a global scale but also in our own landscape, at home and even in our business, as we had to quickly adapt to the “new normal”.

As we adjusted to the new rules and retreated to the safety of our homes, entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to sit down with their stark reality of what they had created up to that point: what was working, what was not. it was working, what are our strengths. Suddenly unable to escape the truth with nowhere to run, for some, this was a powerful confrontational opportunity to open up a whole new trajectory in business and impact in a much more future-focused way.

1. Higher levels of clarity and purpose

There are people who choose to react to situations that surround them, and who seek to observe and understand. Those who chose to observe and understand in recent circumstances have found that they have unlocked higher levels of clarity, wisdom, and purpose. It is not uncommon to see business owners doing a rebrand and a complete restructuring as their belief and value systems go through an update to realign with the new world.

It is also clearer what is no longer working in the world in ways that are beneficial to humanity. It has become clear which industries need to be reformed and rewritten in a way that serves humanity in this next change. And how can we individually do our part to make the world and the Internet a more human place with what we know. Our unique gifts have stood out more than ever, and many have found and harnessed their zone of genius. This happens when we get away from all the external noise that had us stunned and confused for so long.

2. Focus on the future with technological advancements in mind

Now it is important that we pay attention to how we can fit within the advancements of technology so that we can thrive rather than simply survive.

There are certain things in the world that we can resist and fight with all our will, but technology is not one of them, especially considering how much we have driven and used these advancements over the past decade. As long as we have a deep understanding of who we are at the level of our inner being, we can integrate technology with business and our personal lives in a way that does not compromise our mental and emotional well-being.

According to the World Economic Forum, we are now in our fourth industrial revolution. Technologies like artificial intelligence, electric cars, and the reach of the internet are merging with the physical bodies and lives of humanity. We've seen this happen over the last decade, with fingerprint sensors, facial recognition, and voice-activated assistants, all of which are data that is used to achieve the next phase of advancements and updates.

3. Business owners are adopting new tactics

Many business owners are now deciding to build their own platforms to maintain their communities and for educational purposes. With text messaging platforms on the rise, we are now seeing an increase in social messaging and closer one-to-one connections and customer relationships rather than a one-to-many connection as we have seen with social media. over a decade and a half.

With many people in recent times taking extended breaks from social platforms, we can expect to see new advancements in ways that will support the needs of both changing consumers and entrepreneurs.

Since the most important part of being successful in business is tapping into your genius zone more and more, this period has been a great opportunity for many entrepreneurs to awaken to their gifts and talents in ways they have never known before. What we are now witnessing is that all the pieces of the puzzle come into play, with different entrepreneurs doing their individual part to create a more stable, healthy and robust world, in ways that are all different from each other, but cohesively put together as part. . of the big picture.