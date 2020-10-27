Coronavirus

Early COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Be Perfect, Says Bill Gates

The businessman admitted that the effectiveness of the first vaccines against the pandemic virus may not be the best.
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Vaccinating everyone can be difficult, following the wave of misinformation and conspiracy theories against the vaccine that have emerged in recent months.
  • According to Gates, hopefully we will have two or three of the six vaccines that are currently in the third phase of clinical trials.

Bill Gates , founder of Microsoft , told the editor-in-chief of Yahoo! Finance , Andy Serwer, that the effectiveness of the first COVID-19 vaccines may not be perfect. Also, the businessman said that there is still a long way to go to "return to normal."

"Even if the first six, two or three (vaccines) are approved, their effectiveness in terms of preventing you from getting sick and not transmitting may not be perfect," explained the billionaire.

According to Gates, hopefully we will have two or three of the six vaccines that are currently in the third phase of clinical trials to be approved and he predicts that Pfizer will be one of the first because due to the experience of this company in developing vaccines, he trusts they did their research well.

The employer expects AstraZeneca, J ohnson & Johnson, Novavax, Modern and Sanofi to launch their vaccines in early 2021. It also suggested that while immunizations improve the current situation " is not yet back to normal".

The founder of Microsoft explains that more than 70% of the world's population must be vaccinated, but that as long as the virus exists anywhere on the planet, the possibility of reinfection will be latent.

However, vaccinating everyone can be difficult, following the wave of misinformation and conspiracy theories against the vaccine that have emerged in recent months, added the billionaire whose foundation has donated thousands of dollars to produce the vaccine.

