Starlink

Prices for SpaceX's Starlink, Elon Musk's 'space internet' are leaked

Starlink has promised data speeds of between 50 Mb to 150 Mb with a latency of 20 milliseconds at 40 meters.
Image credit: SpaceX

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Starlink , Elon Musk 's high-speed satellite internet , is coming up and it seems to have a price. The cost of the service that SpaceX , the businessman's space agency, would be around $ 99 (2,093 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate) per month and would be operating by the end of the year in the United States and Canada.

According to a leaked email shown by CNBC , Starlink is already in beta testing and that in addition to the $ 99, the user will have to pay $ 499 (about 10,500 Mexican pesos) for a connection kit that includes a terminal to connect to the satellites from home, a mounting tripod and a WiFi router.

At the moment the contracting of the service is not available on the Starlink page, but you can subscribe to a list of notifications that will notify you when the service will arrive in your location, since it is expected to reach the rest of the world in 2021.

Starlink has promised data speeds of between 50 Mb to 150 Mb with a latency of 20 milliseconds at 40 meters. For these speeds, would you be willing to pay 2,000 pesos a month?

