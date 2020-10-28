industry

The 'Marlboro World' says goodbye: Philip Morris leaves the cigars in Mexico

This Philip Morris ad is accompanied by a spectacular ad featuring a panoramic image characteristic of Marlboro advertising campaigns.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The &#39;Marlboro World&#39; says goodbye: Philip Morris leaves the cigars in Mexico
Image credit: Vía Alto Nivel

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Philip Morris, the company that markets the Marlboro brand of cigars, announced that it will leave cigars in Mexico, a market in which it has a 65% share, to promote other forms of smokeless tobacco consumption with its IQOS device.

“We want to have a positive impact on the 15 million smokers in the country. For this reason, we have decided to open the way to science and innovation through revolutionary products such as IQOS, and to achieve a smoke-free future in the country as part of our goals for 2030 ”, said Andrzej Dabrowski, CEO of Philip Morris Mexico, a statement.

This Philip Morris ad is accompanied by a spectacular ad featuring a panoramic image characteristic of Marlboro advertising campaigns. The poster is accompanied by the word “Goodbye” and the hashtag #EligeElCambio.

The company added that 26,000 Mexicans already use the IQOS device , which heats tobacco instead of burning it.

“Currently, 80 thousand people in Mexico are interested in new consumption alternatives, particularly in IQOS. For this reason, Philip Morris continues with its Choose the Change initiative, aimed at encouraging and providing information related to this new smoke and ash-free portfolio ”, he says.

Philip Morris
Courtesy

Mexican authorities have indicated that electronic cigarettes, also known as vaporizers, can be just as addictive and harmful to health as conventional cigarettes and the importation of electronic cigarettes is prohibited in the country.

In early 2020, the United States government partially banned e-cigarettes.

Our message regarding smoking has always been clear: If you don't smoke, don't start . If you already smoke, quit. But whoever decides not to quit smoking deserves to have access to information and alternatives ”, added the CEO of Philip Morris Mexico.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO

Why Google's Search Page Redesign Is the Death of SEO

News and Trends

Burger King Is Replying to Complaints About McDonald's on Facebook

Growth Strategies

Why Right Now Is the Best Time Ever to Start a Business