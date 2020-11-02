How to create value for your brand according to Jacob Pace, the most popular tiktokero in the world

November 2, 2020 6 min read

Flighthouse is a leading brand in digital entertainment for the next generation. At just 22 years old, Jacob Pace is already the founder of a new production house with more than 26 million fans and 2 billion visits per month, he created the most followed brand on TikTok .

“Sometimes the best way to create value in others is to simply lock yourself in a room and think of something that can improve the lives of others,” says Jacob Pace, CEO of Flighthouse .

The CEO of Flighthouse says that many times he is asked if the entrepreneurial spirit acquired it or is it a natural characteristic within him, but he considers that since he was 6 years old he trusted his dream of becoming a very successful actor, later, at 14 years he opened a YouTube channel. However, he has the philosophy of trying and trying new activities related to entrepreneurship, always open to learning.

“For me the most important thing is to trust people and form a team with them. Include more and more people in my projects, but that they are committed, with the same idea and that they look for opportunities to grow ”, says Pace.

Before the business, in Los Angeles, the first thing I did was spend time on Facebook, Instagram or various platforms to understand and know more about people, also to build relationships, in this way to provide value to others.

Flighthouse is one of the many projects that he has created, but the difference of his great success is that he has been very passionate in what he does, he considers that passion is a very important factor when creating a business.

“Having good ideas, you are always right, nobody says you are wrong. The most important thing is if you think it will happen, you can do it, ”Pace says.

What factor makes Flighthouse so in demand?

“I found a very small market related to sound platforms. Flighthouse is characterized by being original and creative, that is what attracts many users ”, says Pace.

What did you learn about your past endeavors?

“You can't underestimate your ideas, if you have one, chances are it can work. Get that voice out of your mind that tells you it's not possible. It is always good to try it, in the course of the project you will discover if it works and how to do it, but after encouraging yourself to do it ”, says the businessman.

What challenges do you face when hiring or building a work team?

“Trusting people is important, especially in what they do best, because at the end of the day, I am that type of person who believes that if you hire a good team, they will know how to continue forming and growing the group. I also value when they want that opportunity too much, ”Pace emphasizes.

Finding people who are very devoted to the company, to being a part of it and really impressing people.

How to manage your finances?

“At the beginning it was complicated for me, because the numbers were gathering. However, a short time later I met people who supported me in taking the accounting issue of the company, this freed me a lot of burden ”, says the businessman.

The above goes hand in hand with the confidence that you must impress on people to delegate activities that are taking time away from you and in which you are not an expert. Analyzing your strengths is key for the process to be successful. However, you may have to do it on your own at first.

There are many "rockstars moments" , like press conferences or interviews, how do you handle those activities when you are busy with business?

“In general I think it is very positive, but it is important to mediate between being in the spotlight and working on yourself,” explains Pace.

“The most important thing is that you are the one who knows about that idea and who can develop it if you defend it, nobody can tell you that it is wrong. Try to find all possible paths, always following your values. I'm still polishing myself as a leader and learning every day, "adds the businessman.

What has been the most challenging moment in your career?

“I think that when you think that the project can fail. I always give my best, from the moment I wake up. It's a constant job, it takes time, but you progress by learning every day, ”Pace responds.

How to keep the company always high?

“Having the constant desire to innovate, create an Internet culture and continue to produce amazing content for the audience all the time. In the same way, it is good to remain curious and attentive to changes, ”Pace answers.

Each brand is different, expectations are very valuable and they are reflected. Keep in mind how strategies and objectives are executed. In the same way, it is important to focus on skills, to be able to carry out the business.

"Something I learned about advertising, especially online, is that everything becomes easier to connect with your audience, but it must be delimited correctly," concludes Pace.