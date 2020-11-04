Do you have a beauty business? L'Oreal and Facebook will give free workshops for entrepreneurs in Mexico

November 4, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The alliance seeks to generate a positive social and economic impact in small and medium personal care companies in our country.

Both brands will create workshops for beauty entrepreneurs, dermatologists, stylists and makeup artists to increase the digital reach of their businesses.

L'Oréal and Facebook announced an alliance to give free workshops and train a thousand small and medium-sized companies ( MSMEs ) linked to professionals in dermatology, styling or hairdressing and makeup. The objective of this initiative is to increase the digital reach of these companies and generate a positive social impact.

This initiative, in addition to being aimed at dermatologists, makeup artists and stylists, and beauty salons, will also train influencers, but exclusively for mass consumption and luxury businesses.

In each of the workshops, Larissa Vega, a training specialist from the GPSCOM agency, will be the one who will train the participants on Digital Presence, Messaging ( Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for Business ) and Instagram. Beauty entrepreneurs will also be invited to register on Facebook Blueprint, where they will find e-Learning courses that will help them acquire the necessary skills to consolidate and improve the digital impact of their companies and businesses.

Since March of this year, many SMEs have experienced the benefits of digitization and the growing preference of consumers for online purchases. In fact, five out of 10 Mexican businesses surveyed said that one in four sales or more originated on digital platforms during July, according to data from the Global Report on the State of Small Businesses prepared by Facebook in collaboration with the OECD and the Bank. World.

Pablo Sánchez Liste, Chief Communication, Marketing & Digital Officer of L'Oreal México, considers that in Mexico digital commerce has benefited and that this trend is here to stay, since the pandemic has served as a catalyst to promote and generate change in the habits of consumers, trying the channel for the first time or increasing their online purchase volume.

“According to the study of Media and Device Consumption among Mexican Internet users 2020, the number of online shoppers increased from 67% in 2019 to 83% during the pandemic. This trend does not end when the pandemic ends, people have already discovered it and are now enjoying its benefits, ”said Sánchez Liste.

Communities enable social and economic development, that's why at Facebook we are focused on giving people the power to build community. Thanks to the collaboration with L'Oreal, we will help beauty entrepreneurs and SME owners to strengthen their digital skills, in order to grow their businesses and drive recovery. We want Mexicans to take advantage of the economic opportunities of digital transformation, through the possibilities offered by Facebook tools, "said Zhaira Franco, leader of the economic impact team at Facebook for Spanish-speaking Latin America.

Both Facebook and L'Oréal consider that digitization is the way to boost SMEs and to that end they have formed this strategic alliance to expand the activity of Mexican stylists, makeup artists and dermatologists .

The dates and times of the trainings will be announced tomorrow during Facebook Live with L'Oréal . Dates and links to connect will be posted on the Facebook page for Companies.