Sin Apron will stop operating in Mexico in December

November 4, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Spanish food delivery application Sin Apron announced through its social networks that it will close operations in Mexico on December 4.



Image: Without Apron via Twitter

Through a message on Twitter, the Spanish platform thanked its delivery partners for having been part of the company that was a pioneer in home delivery of food.

In a press release, Sin Apron detailed “the company gives this notice one month in advance to minimize the impact on its users and its business partners. Mexico is experiencing an environment of intense competition in the food delivery industry, in which many brands seek to win the heart and stomach of the Mexican consumer ”.

Likewise, the brand highlighted that "before the end of the year it will have respected and fulfilled all payments to suppliers, restaurants and distributors, as well as all commercial agreements in general."

It is not the first delivery company to leave Mexico. In December 2019, Postmates also left the country due to high competition. To give us an idea, data from Euromonitor indicate that the value of the restaurant industry in food delivery in 2019 was 1.532 million dollars.

It should be noted that this exit coincides with the new tax framework for digital platforms in Mexico where they must pay taxes like any other brand.