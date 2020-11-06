Tesla

Tesla presents its $ 250 tequila and it's already sold out

Elon Musk had already advanced the news on his Twitter two years ago, but this presentation is very different from the first 'Teslaquila'.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla presents its $ 250 tequila and it&#39;s already sold out
Image credit: Tesla Shop vía web

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The drink has a hint of dried fruit and light vanilla scent and a balanced finish of cinnamon and pepper, according to the description within the site.
  • This isn't the first time the mogul's company has sold off-line products.

Elon Musk's automotive company presented the " Tequila Tesla " this Thursday, November 5, with a price of 250 dollars (5,156.57 Mexican pesos approximately), according to the company's website and it is already sold out.

The drink that is described as a vintage agave tequila aged in French oak barrels is shown packaged in a lightning bolt bottle, something very different from the “Teslaquila” that Musk had shown us on his Twitter account in 2018.

Image: Tesla Shop via web .

On the other hand, it has a hint of dried fruit and light vanilla scent and a balanced finish of cinnamon and pepper, according to the description on the site.

Although the sale of the product was limited to two bottles per user, it is currently out of stock . Likewise, it was announced that, for the moment, it will only be available for some locations in the United States due to industry regulations.

This is not the first time that the mogul's company has sold products outside of its line, since at the beginning of the year the company offered red satin shorts to celebrate its growth that, after a promotion from the businessman, saturated the website.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Radio host 'annoys' her Tesla thieves

Tesla

How Donating to Charity Could Win You a New Tesla Model 3

Tesla

Here's How You Could Win a 2020 Tesla Model 3 For Free