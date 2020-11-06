Tesla presents its $ 250 tequila and it's already sold out

November 6, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The drink has a hint of dried fruit and light vanilla scent and a balanced finish of cinnamon and pepper, according to the description within the site.

This isn't the first time the mogul's company has sold off-line products.

Elon Musk's automotive company presented the " Tequila Tesla " this Thursday, November 5, with a price of 250 dollars (5,156.57 Mexican pesos approximately), according to the company's website and it is already sold out.

The drink that is described as a vintage agave tequila aged in French oak barrels is shown packaged in a lightning bolt bottle, something very different from the “Teslaquila” that Musk had shown us on his Twitter account in 2018.

Image: Tesla Shop via web .

Although the sale of the product was limited to two bottles per user, it is currently out of stock . Likewise, it was announced that, for the moment, it will only be available for some locations in the United States due to industry regulations.

This is not the first time that the mogul's company has sold products outside of its line, since at the beginning of the year the company offered red satin shorts to celebrate its growth that, after a promotion from the businessman, saturated the website.