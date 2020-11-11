Connectivity grant: UNAM will help students with Internet access

November 11, 2020 3 min read

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) launched the call for the Connectivity Scholarship , for university initiation, baccalaureate and undergraduate students can obtain a connectivity scholarship in case they see the possibility of continuing their studies compromised, due to lack of access to basic internet and data services.

What does the scholarship consist off?

The support consists of an equivalent bonus of up to 310 pesos for internet and data expenses, which will be granted monthly for up to three months from December 2020 to February 2021.

Who can apply for the scholarship?

It is aimed at students who come from households whose family income is equal to or less than six monthly minimum wages and have an average higher than 8.0.

Which are the requirements?

Interested students should:

Be enrolled in a university initiation program, the baccalaureate or degree of the UNAM;

Have a valid and personal email account;

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP),

As well as a telephone number where they can be reached.

How is the proccess?

Students who are interested and meet the above requirements must enter the DGOAE page or Scholarship Portal on the page to read the call and register in the INTEGRA System , provide username and password, in addition to filling out the official application of admission to the scholarship, with the socioeconomic questionnaire indicated.

Once duly answered, it is necessary to print and keep the receipt that is issued, because it serves as an acknowledgment of receipt.

How long do I have to submit my application?

The period for receiving applications ends on November 16, and is non-extendable.

When and how will the results be released?

The Institutional Technical Committee for Scholarships will announce the results of the selection process for beneficiaries on the 23rd of the same month. To consult the results, you must enter the INTEGRA System, providing username and password.

Those who are selected will have to carry out the procedures on the dates indicated in the notice of publication of results; otherwise the support will be canceled.