Alibaba

Singles' Day Sales in China Hit $ 1 Billion in 85 Seconds for Alibaba

This happened despite the tariffs and other challenges to Chinese technology.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Singles' Day Sales in China Hit $ 1 Billion in 85 Seconds for Alibaba
Image credit: Alibaba vía Engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Chinese internet giant Alibaba likes to brag about its online shopping records, and that was truer than ever in 2019. The company's annual Global Shopping Festival, also known as Singles' Day , broke the 2018 record. selling $ 30.8 billion worth of products in 230 countries in the space of 24 hours, a sizable 27 percent increase over the $ 25.3 billion in 2017. It took Alibaba just 85 seconds to sell its first $ 1 billion and one hour to exceed 10 billion dollars. That's way more than America's holiday sales get: For context, Black Friday 2017 "only" generated $ 5 billion in online sales .

The brands that benefited the most from the event were Apple, Dyson, Gap and Nike, among other big names.

While not everyone is necessarily interested in celebrating a shopping frenzy (the event is basically an ode to unfettered consumerism), it is not a minor feat considering the obstacles Alibaba had to face. US tariffs potentially affected the cost of some products, and the Chinese yuan is not worth as much as the previous year. Alibaba also cut its revenue expectations as a result of its uncertain future. This suggests that the festival is large enough to be independent of the ups and downs of China. Like it or not, it is a cultural institution for some people.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Alibaba

Last Year, Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Event Sales Hit $1 Billion in 85 Seconds

Alibaba

An Alibaba affiliate would become the largest public offering for sale in history, according to Jack Ma

Alibaba

Alibaba's Opening an Online Store With Office Depot, as the 2 Companies Work to Beat Out Amazon