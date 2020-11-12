10 of MassChallenge Mexico 2020 finalist startups

November 12, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

MassChallenge Mexico announced the top 10 of its finalist startups in the 2020 Acceleration Program , which will present their final pitch to a specialized jury and which will choose this year's winners. The awards will take place on December 3 at the Awards Ceremony 2020, which will be a 100% digital event with free access.

This year's Acceleration Program was characterized by being 100% digital due to the pandemic that arose from COVID-19 , unlike previous years where the mentoring and academic program was in person at the organization's offices. This modality made it possible for more startups from Latin America to join the accelerator and take an active part in the dynamics that we provide year after year.

Next, you will find the startups that make up the top 10:

1. Verqor (Mexico)

It is a cashless line of credit platform for farmers in the supply chain, which aims to empower, connect and financially train farmers around the world.

2. MAP TAG (Mexico)

It is an intelligent logistics assistant for SMEs, they provide a route optimization system to make last-mile deliveries more efficient.

3. Mesa (Chile)

Help restaurants attract customers outside of peak hours with dynamic time-based discounts to generate new revenue.

4. M from Maní (Mexico)

Healthy packaged food products with high nutritional value in Mexican supermarkets.

5. CHISEL (Mexico)

It is an electronic signature solution that tokenizes and transfers legal ownership in blockchain to LATAM.

The awards will take place on December 3 at the Awards Ceremony 2020 / Image: MassChallenge México

6. Digital Correspondents Imix (Colombia)

It is an omnichannel platform that connects financial institutions with local stores allowing the creation of networks of financial services that are essential for financial inclusion.

7. BINK (Mexico)

It is a Nanobiotechnology company that develops dyes grown from genetically modified microorganisms to reduce the toxic components of current dyes in the textile industry.

8. Vikidz (Mexico)

It is an educational e-sports platform that teaches math through healthy competition.

9. Signamy (Mexico)

It is an assistive technology for the Deaf Community with which companies can translate their websites into Sign Language just by installing a plugin.

10. Jelp (Mexico)

It is a B2B work platform focused on the end user experience in the home improvement industry.

To meet the winners of the 2020 Acceleration Program, we invite you to connect to our Awards Ceremony 2020 on December 3 at 11 a.m. Mexico City time. Register for free at this link.