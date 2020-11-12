Accelerators

10 of MassChallenge Mexico 2020 finalist startups

This year's Acceleration Program was characterized as 100% digital due to the pandemic that emerged from COVID-19.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 of MassChallenge Mexico 2020 finalist startups
Image credit: MassChallenge México

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

MassChallenge Mexico announced the top 10 of its finalist startups in the 2020 Acceleration Program , which will present their final pitch to a specialized jury and which will choose this year's winners. The awards will take place on December 3 at the Awards Ceremony 2020, which will be a 100% digital event with free access.

This year's Acceleration Program was characterized by being 100% digital due to the pandemic that arose from COVID-19 , unlike previous years where the mentoring and academic program was in person at the organization's offices. This modality made it possible for more startups from Latin America to join the accelerator and take an active part in the dynamics that we provide year after year.

Next, you will find the startups that make up the top 10:

1. Verqor (Mexico)

It is a cashless line of credit platform for farmers in the supply chain, which aims to empower, connect and financially train farmers around the world.

2. MAP TAG (Mexico)

It is an intelligent logistics assistant for SMEs, they provide a route optimization system to make last-mile deliveries more efficient.

3. Mesa (Chile)

Help restaurants attract customers outside of peak hours with dynamic time-based discounts to generate new revenue.

4. M from Maní (Mexico)

Healthy packaged food products with high nutritional value in Mexican supermarkets.

5. CHISEL (Mexico)

It is an electronic signature solution that tokenizes and transfers legal ownership in blockchain to LATAM.

The awards will take place on December 3 at the Awards Ceremony 2020 / Image: MassChallenge México

6. Digital Correspondents Imix (Colombia)

It is an omnichannel platform that connects financial institutions with local stores allowing the creation of networks of financial services that are essential for financial inclusion.

7. BINK (Mexico)

It is a Nanobiotechnology company that develops dyes grown from genetically modified microorganisms to reduce the toxic components of current dyes in the textile industry.

8. Vikidz (Mexico)

It is an educational e-sports platform that teaches math through healthy competition.

9. Signamy (Mexico)

It is an assistive technology for the Deaf Community with which companies can translate their websites into Sign Language just by installing a plugin.

10. Jelp (Mexico)

It is a B2B work platform focused on the end user experience in the home improvement industry.

To meet the winners of the 2020 Acceleration Program, we invite you to connect to our Awards Ceremony 2020 on December 3 at 11 a.m. Mexico City time. Register for free at this link.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Accelerators

Making the Most of an Accelerator Program: 4 Startup Strategies

Accelerators

The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today

Accelerators

Want to Join a Women-Only Accelerator? Read This First.