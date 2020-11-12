iPhone

They hack an iPhone 11 Pro with iOS 14 in 10 seconds and earn more than 3 million pesos

In China, there are cyber-hacking contests to find the flaws of devices or applications.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
They hack an iPhone 11 Pro with iOS 14 in 10 seconds and earn more than 3 million pesos
Image credit: Depositphotos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the tournament held annually by TianFu Cup, it is organized to demonstrate the security flaws of the most famous electronic devices, a team of hackers managed to breach the security of the iPhone 11 Pro with iOS 14 in just 10 seconds.

In China, this year 15 teams participated with the purpose of finding unknown vulnerabilities and hacking them, that is, hacking an application or device. Each team had three chances of five minutes each to do so.

The contestants received juicy rewards for each successful attack. The amount depended on the objective and the type of vulnerability.

The most successful hack was teams made up of professionals from the Ant-Financial Light-Year Security Lab and the Government and Corporate Security Vulnerability Research Institute (Qihoo 360). Both received the total amount of 180 thousand dollars (more than 3 million Mexican pesos) as a prize for violating an iPhone 11 Pro with iOS 14 in just 10 seconds.

Qihoo 360 repeated their place on the podium, as last year they also managed to position themselves with first place in the competition.

In TianfuCup 2020, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, a Samsung Galaxy S20 with Android, Windows 10 v 2004, Adobe PDF Reader, among others, were also successfully breached.

Image: @TianfuCup, Twitter

Of course, the vulnerabilities of the hacked software were reported, so that they can repair those flaws in their next updates.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

iPhone

Big or Small? Hands On With the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone

Which New iPhone Is Right for You? All 4 of Apple's iPhone 12 Models Compared

iPhone

10 Everyday iPhone Accessories for Less Than $10