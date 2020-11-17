Did you buy on the Good End 2020? You are already participating in the SAT raffle for 250 thousand pesos!

November 17, 2020 3 min read

Only purchases made between November 9 and 16 will participate.

There will be two prizes of 250 thousand pesos and the rest will be distributed among other 355,935 winners.

If you have already taken advantage of the Good End 2020 offers , now you have the opportunity to win up to 250 thousand pesos. This year, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) will return money to consumers and small businesses with its traditional annual draw. Here we tell you how to participate.

To reward those who participate in the event, the SAT will draw a total of 500 million pesos in prizes . Of these, 400 million will be for customers who take advantage of the offers and 100 million for participating businesses.

Bases to participate in the Good End 2020 SAT draw

Although the event ends until November 20, only purchases made from November 9 to 16 participate.

Purchases must be made in a formal establishment, that is, one that has a valid Federal Register of Causers (RFC).

The business must be officially registered in the Good End 2020.

The purchase amount must be at least 250 pesos and not exceed 10 thousand pesos.

The form of payment must be a credit or debit card. It does not apply to cash payments, grocery vouchers or other forms.

No extra registration required, consumers participate automatically!

The awards

This year, the Tax Administration Service will distribute 500 million pesos corresponding to 362 thousand 587 prizes. Among these, two great flagship prizes of 250 thousand pesos stand out, one for a client and another for a trade. The rest will be distributed among other 355,935 prizes ranging from 250 to 20 thousand pesos, which will be deposited directly on the card with which the purchase was made.

When will the winners be announced?

As of December 3, you will be able to verify if you are participating on the El Buen Fin Draw site. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 7 at 12:00. The results will be announced during the 3 business days after the event, through the official of the draw and will be available until January 7, 2021.

In order to stimulate the economic recovery of the country while avoiding agglomerations and contagions of covid-19, this 2020 El Buen Fin will last for two weeks, from November 9 to 20.

