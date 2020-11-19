Google Pay wants to become the best app to control your money

November 19, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Google renews itself and presents the new Google Pay with which it intends to become the best app for controlling personal expenses.

For example, it is now easier to access your close contacts (friends or family) to make individual or group transfers. It also allows you to search for a business near your location that accepts payments through Google Pay and in the same way, it will show you a history of previously visited businesses.

Although it will now only be available in the United States, it will surely not be long before we have it worldwide. The success of the Mountain View giant with Google Pay is linked to the interest of restaurants, stores and other businesses.

But beyond being a means to spend money, Google Pay also wants to help you control it without the bank being an impediment. With this app you can link bank cards thanks to Plaid, a financial service outside of Google that allows you to connect applications with users' financial information. Once connected, you can access your balances and even track payments and transactions made with your cards. Do you want to save the capture of a ticket? The integration with Google Photos gives you the storage you need to save the image.

Photo: Google

Likewise, Google Pay maintains its fundamental characteristic, that is, the possibility of making payments through NFC. Now at the top of the application you can access all the bank cards that you have synchronized, having the option to choose which one you want to pay with.

Do you need someone to transfer you? You can always enter your profile and find your QR code, since by sharing it they will be able to send payments to your account.