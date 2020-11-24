Best Buy Will Leave Mexico On December 31

November 24, 2020 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The consumer electronics chain Best Buy would close its operations in Mexico as of December 31 due to the adverse effect that COVID-19 has had on its business units. This is how the news broke on the El Financiero portal, which ensures that the brand would formally announce its departure from the country to its investors.

According to the newspaper, Best Buy will order to begin with the processes ordered to stop operations of its 41 branches in the country and provide support to its collaborators so that the terminations are made according to the law.

This Tuesday Best Buy, which remained in Mexico for 13 years, has a call scheduled with its investors to give the results of the last quarter of its fiscal year, which is expected to indicate that the closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic irremediably impacted its operations. .

