Approximately 1 Million Packets of Clorox Disinfectant Wipes Are Being Used Per Day

The cleaning-products company saw a significant increase in all its products, especially disinfectant wipes, due to the pandemic.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to a Bloomberg report, Clorox is not keeping up with the demand for packets of disinfectant wipes, distributing approximately one million a day.

 

Clorox ships its disinfectant wipes as quickly as possible, as consumers increased their orders for this class of hygiene products. Similarly, the demand for canned food increased. All this with the aim of avoiding going out constantly to shopping centers.

 

“Nearly a million packages of Clorox wipes are shipped to stores every day. As soon as they're on the shelf, people pick them up, ”says Naomi Greer, who is a spokesperson for the company.

To cope with this increase in orders, Clorox has turned to 10 third-party manufacturers and is operating its own facilities 24 hours a day.

 

Clorox's competitor, Reckitt Benckiser Group, is also preparing and forecasting the production of 35 million Lysol spray cans per month in North America by the end of the year, more than triple the amount manufactured before the pandemic began, of according to the specialized medium.

 

The high demand from users for these types of products has led large stores such as Target Corp and Walmart to limit the amount of disinfectant wipes they can buy per visit.

 

Target mentions that products sell very quickly after hitting the shelves. Walmart is working with its supply chain area to meet demand, as the company “closely monitors” the availability of these products, according to a spokesperson in an email.

 

"While we continue to make progress in expanding supply, we are not yet at a point where we can fully meet the ongoing high demand," Linda Rendle said on a conference call earlier this month.

 

Linda Rendle, its CEO of Clorox Company, says that while Clorox's production lines are not shutting down, their top priority as a company is to boost the supply of wipes and other cleaning products that are in high demand, including boosting capacity. .

 

