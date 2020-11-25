In December Pfizer could apply its vaccine in Mexico: Ebrard

November 25, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations Marcelo Ebrad pointed out this week that, in case the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorizes it, the vaccine against COVID-19 made by Pfizer could be applied by 17 million Mexicans during the next December.

Vaccine report: Pfizer - if it approves COFEPRIS - will arrive in Mexico in December of this year. Cansino already in phase III of 15 thousand volunteers. AztraZeneca Oxford for starting production. Dr Alcocer already has an operational vaccination plan. We will come forward!! - Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) November 24, 2020

This after the pharmaceutical company announced that its vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate (even in older adults) and it requested the necessary authorization from the United States Food Drug Administration (FDA) to start commercialization.

Likewise, the secretary indicated that "if the regulatory authority considers that it can be approved, as we hope it will be approved in the United States and Europe, Mexico will also start its process in December." In this way, “about day three it will arrive in Mexico, day four is the customs clearance process; it is sent between the fourth and fifth day to the distribution centers to finally reach the vaccination points indicated by the Ministry of Health ”.

Let us remember that this vaccine is made up of two doses and, according to the agreements with the Mexican government, the quantities necessary to be applied in seventeen million people would be acquired.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, assured that Cofepris is maintained "with a special device to facilitate the entire process without delay.", Therefore, as he added, "We strongly wish that in the case from Pfizer and CanSino are ready in December ”so they can be distributed.

As for CanSino, according to Marcelo Ebrad, the collaboration of fifteen thousand volunteers is necessary so that phase three of the corresponding clinical studies can be carried out. Because of this, eight more centers have already been authorized to carry out the relevant tests.