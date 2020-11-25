HEINEKEN México and Universidad Tecmilenio are committed to the development of Mexican talent

November 25, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

HEINEKEN México has long tablecloths for its 130 years of life and 10 years after having started its Scholarship Program, it reaffirms its commitment to education, by awarding 130 scholarships with a purpose to Tecmilenio, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. country.

Through its national call, the HEINEKEN Mexico Scholarship Program, year after year seeks young students with talent and initiative who already contribute through various actions to the betterment of their community.

Ten years after the creation of the program, HEINEKEN Mexico has awarded more than 400 scholarships to young Mexicans, at universities with educational recognition such as Universidad Tecmilenio, Tec de Monterrey and Yale University.



This time the call is through Tecmilenio, which will receive the 130 young people who join the HEINEKEN Mexico Scholarship Program to prepare them for their professional path. Students from all over the country will be the ones who obtain one of the scholarships that will guarantee them to start and finish their professional studies.

"We are pleased to be part of a program that was born in 2011, as one of our priority initiatives for social responsibility and sustainability," said Marco Mascarúa, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs at HEINEKEN México. "Generating a social impact on Mexican youth, with opportunities that promote their educational, personal and social development is a source of pride to continue working on it."

For his part, Juan Arenas Ruiz, Vice-rector of Digital Channels and Business at Universidad Tecmilenio commented, "More than two years ago, HEINEKEN México became a strategic partner to ensure that young people with a very special talent have access to a great education. quality, that, alienated with their Life Purpose, allows them to graduate, influence through positive leadership in any productive sphere in which they decide to venture.

In this regard, Héctor Escamilla, Vice President of Development at Tecnológico de Monterrey, added, "It is a source of pride to collaborate with companies such as HEINEKEN México in the positive transformation of young Mexicans, as well as in educational and research programs."

Education is one of the main triggers for developing youth talent and creating a more caring society, for this reason HEINEKEN México seeks to reach more students through institutions committed to Mexican talent, and invites more young people to participate in the next year in the HEINEKEN Mexico 2021 Scholarship Program.