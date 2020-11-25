Education

HEINEKEN México and Universidad Tecmilenio are committed to the development of Mexican talent

The brewery offers students from all over the country the opportunity to pursue a professional career by providing them with 100% coverage of their tuition at Tecmilenio.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
HEINEKEN México and Universidad Tecmilenio are committed to the development of Mexican talent
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

HEINEKEN México has long tablecloths for its 130 years of life and 10 years after having started its Scholarship Program, it reaffirms its commitment to education, by awarding 130 scholarships with a purpose to Tecmilenio, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. country.

Through its national call, the HEINEKEN Mexico Scholarship Program, year after year seeks young students with talent and initiative who already contribute through various actions to the betterment of their community.

Ten years after the creation of the program, HEINEKEN Mexico has awarded more than 400 scholarships to young Mexicans, at universities with educational recognition such as Universidad Tecmilenio, Tec de Monterrey and Yale University.


Depositohotos.com

This time the call is through Tecmilenio, which will receive the 130 young people who join the HEINEKEN Mexico Scholarship Program to prepare them for their professional path. Students from all over the country will be the ones who obtain one of the scholarships that will guarantee them to start and finish their professional studies.

"We are pleased to be part of a program that was born in 2011, as one of our priority initiatives for social responsibility and sustainability," said Marco Mascarúa, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs at HEINEKEN México. "Generating a social impact on Mexican youth, with opportunities that promote their educational, personal and social development is a source of pride to continue working on it."

For his part, Juan Arenas Ruiz, Vice-rector of Digital Channels and Business at Universidad Tecmilenio commented, "More than two years ago, HEINEKEN México became a strategic partner to ensure that young people with a very special talent have access to a great education. quality, that, alienated with their Life Purpose, allows them to graduate, influence through positive leadership in any productive sphere in which they decide to venture.

In this regard, Héctor Escamilla, Vice President of Development at Tecnológico de Monterrey, added, "It is a source of pride to collaborate with companies such as HEINEKEN México in the positive transformation of young Mexicans, as well as in educational and research programs."

Education is one of the main triggers for developing youth talent and creating a more caring society, for this reason HEINEKEN México seeks to reach more students through institutions committed to Mexican talent, and invites more young people to participate in the next year in the HEINEKEN Mexico 2021 Scholarship Program.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Education

Tec de Monterrey stands out among the five best universities for entrepreneurship

Education

Google's Big Move to Disrupt and Upend Higher Education

Adapt to Bounce Forward

5 Tips for Keeping Your Kids Engaged as School Begins