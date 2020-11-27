NASA

Yanire Valdez Monge, the young woman from Sonora selected to participate in a NASA project

The student confessed that since she was little it has been her dream to work at NASA, so she has worked hard to achieve it.
Image credit: @OrgulloTecNm vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

At just 19 years old, the third semester student of the Mechatronics Engineering career at the Hermosillo Technological Institute (ITH) was chosen to participate in NASA's International Air and Space Program 2021.

He detailed the following through social networks: "Since I was little my dream has always been to work for NASA, that is why I have always studied a lot and worked hard."

Similarly, he mentioned that he does not want to miss this great opportunity and that he needs support to raise the cost of the program, which is $ 3,500.

Through his Facebook account, Yanire published a flyer in which he indicates a bank account in which contributions can be made so that he can fulfill his dream of attending the NASA project. In the same way, the young woman mentions that activities will be carried out in the future to support her. She still says that sharing her publication is of great help to her, since that way she reaches more people.

Congratulating in advance, he announced the account where contributions can be sent:

BBVA 277-565-3657 or with Clabe Interbancaria 0127 6002 7756 536579 in the name of Frelani Valdez.

Image Yanire Valdez

What is the International Air and Space Program?

It is a five-day educational program that involves teamwork, problem solving, and communication between NASA students and expert engineers to adapt and solve any unexpected problems.

A total of 60 students will participate in the International Air and Space Program 2021, during these five days, the young people will develop a project together with a team. Subsequently, the winning work of the program will be applied to NASA. Yanire is not the only one who was selected, since other students already have the project pass, such as Michel Molina and Francisco Trejo.

Image: TecNM Campus Hermosillo

