WhatsApp: The new Christmas emojis are coming, discover what they look like

November 27, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Christmas season is approaching and WhatsApp knows it, for this reason it has included the new Christmas- themed emojis , which will allow you to communicate with your loved ones in a very fun and original way.

These new creations will give you the possibility of sending messages to your loved ones full of good vibes for this time, they resemble hugs from a distance.

According to WABetaInfo, 115 emojis will be released , related to Christmas characters and winter.

Image: WABetaInfo.com

Image: WABetaInfo.com

How can you get these emojis?

The new WhatsApp update has these fun icons, you will have the possibility to access more than 110 new emojis, these include animals such as a polar bear, a seal and a cat, characters dressed in a Christmas way, food, veiled women, men in suits , among many others.

We can see that these are added with other existing emojis , such as Santa Claus and the Christmas tree.

It is expected that in the coming dates they will be available to everyone, both for iOS and Android. When the update 2.20.206.11 is downloaded, they will appear automatically.

Ready to text Christmas emojis?