Tesla: Recalls more than 9,500 Model X and Model Y units due to possible roof detachment

November 28, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the larger of the two recalls affects 9,136 2016 Model X vehicles.

For this reason, the electric vehicle company will retire 9,136 Model X cars manufactured between 2015 and 2016 , in the same way it details that the roof application could be placed without the required fixation. That said, the NHTSA said that the cosmetic piece of the front roof and spine of the vehicle could have been installed without using the primer, so it could be removed when it is in motion.

According to Reuters , the electric car maker said in documents sent to NHTSA that it would investigate the cause and frequency of the situation. In case the cosmetics were to fly out of the car while in motion, since it could cause damage to drivers behind the car.

The manufacturer plans to remove the vehicles and put them to the test, in case these tests fail Tesla mentioned that it will apply the primer to correct the problem.

The second batch of recall is from Model Y 401 vehicles, targeting the loose bolts in the car's upper control arm and steering knuckle. The NHTSA noted that it could cause the arm part to separate from the knuckle.

Tesla clarified that it intends to recall those vehicles for testing, apart from replacing defective parts for free.

In the previous week, a video emerged on Chinese social networks in which it can be seen that the roof of a Tesla "Model S" separates in the middle of a road, but the exact place of the events is unknown.

Faced with this situation, the company in its Weibo account, clarified that the roof of that car had been replaced in a third-party mechanical service and that the case is being investigated.

To know more: If you have a Tesla Model X you must send it to review: PROFECO