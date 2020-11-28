Tesla

Tesla: Recalls more than 9,500 Model X and Model Y units due to possible roof detachment

The American company announced the recall of approximately 9,500 Model X and Model Y cars due to some problems with loose bolts and crown molding that could separate while in motion.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla: Recalls more than 9,500 Model X and Model Y units due to possible roof detachment
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the larger of the two recalls affects 9,136 2016 Model X vehicles.

For this reason, the electric vehicle company will retire 9,136 Model X cars manufactured between 2015 and 2016 , in the same way it details that the roof application could be placed without the required fixation. That said, the NHTSA said that the cosmetic piece of the front roof and spine of the vehicle could have been installed without using the primer, so it could be removed when it is in motion.

According to Reuters , the electric car maker said in documents sent to NHTSA that it would investigate the cause and frequency of the situation. In case the cosmetics were to fly out of the car while in motion, since it could cause damage to drivers behind the car.

The manufacturer plans to remove the vehicles and put them to the test, in case these tests fail Tesla mentioned that it will apply the primer to correct the problem.

The second batch of recall is from Model Y 401 vehicles, targeting the loose bolts in the car's upper control arm and steering knuckle. The NHTSA noted that it could cause the arm part to separate from the knuckle.

Tesla clarified that it intends to recall those vehicles for testing, apart from replacing defective parts for free.

In the previous week, a video emerged on Chinese social networks in which it can be seen that the roof of a Tesla "Model S" separates in the middle of a road, but the exact place of the events is unknown.

Faced with this situation, the company in its Weibo account, clarified that the roof of that car had been replaced in a third-party mechanical service and that the case is being investigated.

To know more: If you have a Tesla Model X you must send it to review: PROFECO

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla presents its $ 250 tequila and it's already sold out

Tesla

Radio host 'annoys' her Tesla thieves

Tesla

Elon Musk Says He's Cutting Tesla Model S Base Price to $69,420