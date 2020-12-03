Putin Orders Start of 'Massive' Covid Vaccination Rollout

December 3, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Russian leader made his decision known to the Vice President Minister, Tatiana Golikova , who added that they already have the potential to start vaccination.

The determination was announced through a statement through a videoconference at the opening of multipurpose medical centers of the Ministry of Defense, where Putin indicated that in the future an average of 2 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will have been produced, thus a large-scale vaccination would be possible.

"I would ask you to organize the work in such a way that at the end of the following week we would proceed to vaccinate on a large scale," the leader mentioned to Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who will be in charge of coordinating measures against the coronavirus.

Tatiana Golikova responded that the potential to begin mass vaccination in December is already available.

The authorities specified that the vaccines will not be mandatory and will be free for Russian citizens.

The priority groups of the population, who will receive the vaccine in the first instance, as already mentioned, are still being evaluated , doctors and teachers.

"Let's take the first step," said Putin, who already feels "equipped" to move forward.

The government is waiting to complete all the preparatory work to begin vaccinating the population within a week.

Although it is stated that the risk groups would start in December, but in January and February it would continue for the others.

The Gamaleya Center, developer of Sputnik V, and the Fund for Direct Investments of Russia (FIDR), assured the previous week that the vaccine has an efficacy of more than 95% and a price for the required doses of approximately 20 dollars.

Russia is the fourth country with the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, after the United States, India and Brazil.

Putin announced the mass vaccination order on the same day that his country recorded a new maximum of daily cases of deaths from coronavirus, the second followed by 589 deaths in the last day.

25 thousand 345 new cases were reported in those last days. So doing the account starting from the beginning of the pandemic would be approximately 2 million 347 thousand 401 cases.

In that country they are working on some other vaccines under development, in phase 3, such as EpiVacCorona , whose efficacy has not yet been published and that of the Chumakov Center in clinical trials.