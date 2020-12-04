WhatsApp Will Start Showing Ads

December 4, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

One of the characteristics that differentiate WhatsApp is the set of updates that are made from time to time. This instant messaging application has eventually tried to introduce a more direct communication system for all users. All this indicated that they were going to create a system similar to that of Telegram , where two-step verification codes are received, as well as communications about news about the application software. In the case of WhatsApp , it will implement a new system of ' advertisements'.

According to information from WABetaInfo , the instant messaging application has recently released new updates for Android - web version 2.20.206.19 and iOS 2.20.130 on the App Store - these updates are supported today with a new feature that will help WhatsApp announce specific information.

What would the ads be like?

The ads would not be sent in the form of chat, but they would appear as a kind of banner in the specific app and redirect you to external websites, in the same way they could require certain action from the user.

Ads will look like this:

Image: wabetainfo.com

This is the ad that will appear when the application publishes its new terms and announces its new update:

How WhatsApp processes your data.

How businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

Image: wabetainfo.com

New terms of use for 2021

WhatsApp will modify its terms of use and privacy policy as of February 8, 2021 , but this date could be subject to change. In case you are not in favor of the modifications, you can delete your WhatsApp account through the configuration. These updated terms of service will be released within the following weeks.

As such, they will not be advertisements for commercial purposes, but rather for services, always linked to the community or the app.

High time we spend on this application

The numbers indicate that the number of users who use WhatsApp is very high and not only that, but the time we spend in sending messages through this application.

According to eMarketer , the projection indicates that this year there will be more than 2 thousand 520 million users in the applications of this sector worldwide. According to information from Visual Capitalist , today more than 41.6 million mobile messages are sent per minute.

WhatsApp continues to lead, it has maintained an exponential growth, in the same way it has reinforced the strategy that for years has kept it in the position it is in.

