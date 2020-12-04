WhatsApp

WhatsApp Will Start Showing Ads

The instant messaging application will notify its users about the modifications and changes in the terms of service.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
WhatsApp Will Start Showing Ads
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

One of the characteristics that differentiate WhatsApp is the set of updates that are made from time to time. This instant messaging application has eventually tried to introduce a more direct communication system for all users. All this indicated that they were going to create a system similar to that of Telegram , where two-step verification codes are received, as well as communications about news about the application software. In the case of WhatsApp , it will implement a new system of ' advertisements'.

According to information from WABetaInfo , the instant messaging application has recently released new updates for Android - web version 2.20.206.19 and iOS 2.20.130 on the App Store - these updates are supported today with a new feature that will help WhatsApp announce specific information.

What would the ads be like?

The ads would not be sent in the form of chat, but they would appear as a kind of banner in the specific app and redirect you to external websites, in the same way they could require certain action from the user.

Ads will look like this:

Image: wabetainfo.com

This is the ad that will appear when the application publishes its new terms and announces its new update:

  • How WhatsApp processes your data.
  • How businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

Image: wabetainfo.com

New terms of use for 2021

WhatsApp will modify its terms of use and privacy policy as of February 8, 2021 , but this date could be subject to change. In case you are not in favor of the modifications, you can delete your WhatsApp account through the configuration. These updated terms of service will be released within the following weeks.

As such, they will not be advertisements for commercial purposes, but rather for services, always linked to the community or the app.

High time we spend on this application

The numbers indicate that the number of users who use WhatsApp is very high and not only that, but the time we spend in sending messages through this application.

According to eMarketer , the projection indicates that this year there will be more than 2 thousand 520 million users in the applications of this sector worldwide. According to information from Visual Capitalist , today more than 41.6 million mobile messages are sent per minute.

WhatsApp continues to lead, it has maintained an exponential growth, in the same way it has reinforced the strategy that for years has kept it in the position it is in.

 

To know more: In this way WhatsApp tells you with whom you have been interacting the most

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Launches 3 New Functions. What Are They, and How Do You Activate Them?

WhatsApp

How to Prevent Data From Being Stolen Through WhatsApp, According to an Expert

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's New Feature Has Security Vulnerabilities, According to Expert