Coronavirus

President of Mexico Asks Citizens Not to Hold Christmas Gatherings

López Obrador explained that this is a request and not an order.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico City, there is currently a hospital occupancy of 60%, and there are 4,459 accumulated confirmed cases.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, asked the inhabitants of the country's capital to reduce their outings and not to have Christmas parties. This request was made in the midst of a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the entity.

"If we don't have anything really important to do, let's not go out on the streets," said the president in his morning conference.

At the conference, the president read a decalogue of suggestions to citizens with the aim that they themselves, "freely and voluntarily" regulate their activities. He also clarified that it is not a ban.

López Obrador explained that his administration will not apply mandatory restrictive measures for people to stay at home. "Everyone takes care of themselves and decides what to do (...) it is better to be safe than sorry," he said.

In Mexico City there is currently a hospital occupancy of 60%, and there are 4,459 accumulated confirmed cases, according to reports from December 3

