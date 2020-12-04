Sofía Cortina, the best Mexican pastry chef in Latin America

December 4, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The renowned Mexican pastry chef Sofía Cortina was awarded as Latin America's Best Pastry Chef 2020. The award was announced at the eighth edition of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 award ceremony, the most important gastronomy event that recognizes the best of the region.

Throughout her career in the gastronomic world, Sofía has constantly reaffirmed her interest in placing Mexican pastry in the eyes of the world, which she has successfully achieved, since through her innovative proposal she has given herself the task of reinvent classic desserts with original techniques and disruptive presentations that further highlight their essence and flavor.

Known for always providing a delicious balance in her recipes where the main protagonist is not sugar, Sofía is distinguished by the use of local ingredients, among her favorites are fruits, nuts and yogurt.

When it comes to desserts, for Sofía there are endless possibilities, her proposal of sustainable and healthy desserts gives life to extraordinary creations, all extremely delicate and studied that manage to surprise the most demanding palate.

Choux pastry, praline and smooth hazelnut cream. Instagram photo lavitrinecdmx

It was in 2011 when Sofía began her professional training as an intern at the Pujol restaurant, run by chef Enrique Olvera, being an apprentice for three years. And by the hand of Alejandra Rivas, former pastry chef from Pujol, who reiterated her passion for pastry.

In 2013 he decided to professionalize in Barcelona, taking a course at Espaisucre and working at Albert Raurich's Dos Palillos restaurant.

Throughout her career, Sofía has represented Mexico in gastronomic festivals such as Morelia en Boca and World's Most Experimental Bartenders, in 2017 she was nominated in the Promising Chef category of the Gourmet Awards. Among his projects are

WW Residence, Roma Bistrot, La Vitrine and Grupo Peyote based in Dubai, London and Ibiza. Currently you can taste their delicious creations in the Hotel Carlota patisserie.

By receiving this award, Sofía joins an elite group of world-class pastry chefs, adding achievements, setting the trend in Mexican and international pastry, forging a path of success within the gastronomic industry.