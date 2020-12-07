December 7, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Update your Facebook

Go to the hamburger menu and open "Settings and privacy".

Find the "Dark Mode" option and turn it on.

Little by little the social media platforms have been modifying their options and without a doubt the dark mode became one of the most popular improvements. From Twitter to WhatsApp and now Facebook have this feature that is more friendly to the eyes of users.

The social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg, introduced its dark mode, but so far only iOS users could enjoy it. However, it is already available for Android and here we tell you how to activate it.

How to activate Facebook dark mode on Android?

You must have the latest version of Facebook installed on your cell phone. To make sure of this, go to the Play Store and verify that there is no update. Later, go to the hamburger menu located in the upper right corner of the application and open the "Settings and privacy" section. When the menu is displayed you will find the option of "Dark Mode" click and activate it.

Image: Capture via Facebook.

On some Android devices there is also the option to "Use system settings", that is, the application adjusts the appearance based on the device's system settings.