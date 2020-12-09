Education

17-year-old teenager wins $ 250,000 scholarship for explaining quantum tunnels with dice and video games

The young Canadian spent two weeks developing the video that would give her the award.
17-year-old teenager wins $ 250,000 scholarship for explaining quantum tunnels with dice and video games
Image credit: Breakthrough vía YouTube

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The girl entered the contest with a three-minute video that she developed in two weeks and used as examples given and video games.

Maryam Tsegaye , a student at Fort McMurray School in Alberta, Canada, received a $ 250,000 scholarship after explaining the "tunnel effect" of quantum mechanics using dice and video games.

According to local media , the girl participated in the contest with a three-minute video that she developed in two weeks and used as given examples and video games.

"I knew I couldn't just throw you a math equation or a bunch of scientific jargon that you wouldn't understand ... This is how dice came about, because quantum mechanics has a lot to do with probability," Tsegaye said.

Maryam Tsegaye became the first Canadian to win the International Breakthrough Junior Challenge of C $ 500,000 (7,782,300 Mexican pesos approximately) award that includes a scholarship and a new science lab for her school.

The video of the young woman was chosen from approximately 5,600 projects and the money is divided as follows: a grant of $ 250,000 for Tsegaye, $ 100,000 for a science lab for his high school and $ 50,000 in cash for him. teacher who inspired her.

