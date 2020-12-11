Apple

An iPhone With Steve Jobs' Clothes? Yes, It Exists and It Costs $6,500.

The Caviar Company, which is famous for its extravagant and expensive versions of various electronic devices, has released an iPhone 12 containing a piece of Steve Jobs' turtleneck.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An iPhone With Steve Jobs' Clothes? Yes, It Exists and It Costs $6,500.
Image credit: Caviar iPhone

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Caviar is a Russian technology company dedicated to personalizing electronic devices and giving them an exclusive touch, now it launched its premium series limited edition of an iPhone 12 Pro that includes a piece of the black sweaters used by Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple , the detail It is authentic and is embedded in the brand logo.  

Steve Jobs was characterized by typical dress which included a j eans, New Balance shoes and a black turtleneck. Now, the Russian company Caviar has modified the new iPhones with a style inspired by the classic iPhone 4, which was the last model unveiled by Jobs before his death, but this design also includes a fragment of the 'original' sweater of the founder of Apple, which is included in the apple logo.

This collection has the name of "iPhone 12 Pro-Jobs 4s" , although the availability of these units is limited. There are only 10 units of each version. There is a black version called “Jobs 4 Black” , made of titanium material and costs $ 6,500 (approximately 120 thousand Mexican pesos). The white model is $ 7,000 and the back is made of G-10 material, an ultra- resistant fiberglass reinforced laminate. Also, there is the model called "Steve Jobs 1st" with a price of 7,000 dollars, in which the back of the device has a design of two silver tones, alluding to the colors of the first version of iPhone. Later, the gold-colored model, which is worth $ 9,000, since the part of the Apple logo was made with 14-karat gold.

Similarly, 30 custom New Balance 991 sneakers are available.

If you want yours, you should hurry to contact Caviar, as the units are limited and may run out.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple Unveils AirPods Max, It's First Over-Ear, Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Apple

Apple: There Are iPhone 11 Models With a Faulty Screen

Apple

Here's a Clue About the Car That Apple Is Building