YouTube, Google and Gmail Services Recover After Suffering Global Crash

December 14, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After suffering a global drop that affected millions of users, Alphabet Inc's services, such as YouTube and Google , including Drive, Meet, Maps and more, recovered this Monday for most of those affected, as reported on the site. Google website.

According to the DownDetector portal, focused on monitoring interruptions, the failures began around 11:50 GMT (5:50 hours, Central Mexico time) . More than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, mainly in Europe, in countries such as the UK, Germany, Greece, Portugal, France, Poland and Russia.

Technical problems were also recorded in the Asia-Pacific region, with reports from Japan, India, Indonesia and Australia. In America, services fell in the United States and several Latin American nations, mainly Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

"We are back and working!" YouTube reported via Twitter this morning. Shortly before, the video platform confirmed that many of its users had problems accessing the platform for almost an hour.

Update - We're back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal https://t.co/NsGBvvaTko - TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

In Google's case, the outages affected some of its most popular services, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Play, Google Home, and Google Cloud.

Google Hangouts, Google Duo, Google Chats, Google Meet and Google Classroom services were also down. That is, the resources most used during the COVID-19 pandemic by students who take online classes and workers who perform home office .

According to the monitoring site , 90% of affected users reported that they were unable to log into Google. 9% noted that browser search is not working.

One of the reported problems is that when you try to access your account, you receive messages like: "Your Google account could not be found" or "Something went wrong".

Although the company has not commented on the matter, the page that summarizes the activity of its platforms showed a couple of hours ago that all services were inactive. However, around 8:00 a.m. (GMT-6), all services of the technology company were already restored, as reported by the firm on the same site.