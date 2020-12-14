Curiosities

VIDEO: A man got on the wing of a plane that was about to take off

He sat down, took off his shoes and socks, and tried to climb the wing of the aircraft.
VIDEO: A man got on the wing of a plane that was about to take off
Image credit: @JrMacfayden, Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Who would do that? A feat that James Bond, The Avengers or some other science fiction character could very well perform. However, this is real life and this man tried to get on the wing of a plane that was about to take off. After attempting his extraordinary feat, he was arrested.

This happened at a Las Vegas airport on Saturday. The plane was from Alaska Airlines . Flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing to take off at McCarran International Airport when the pilot sees a person approaching the craft. Then he notified the control tower, the airline said in a statement.

According to CNN , the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and airport officials detained the man.

Passengers captured the scene on video from the windows. In several of them, the subject in question is shown sitting and walking along the wing. He then takes off his shoes and socks before attempting to scale the wing of the Boeing 737 . Also, he is seen yelling, but the passengers inside could not hear what he was saying.

Later, when the man saw the police arrive, he slid down the wing and fell to the ground . He was taken to a hospital and later transferred to the Clark County Jail. The detainee will face charges of trespassing and disturbance of public safety. According to different witnesses on networks, the entire scene lasted about 45 minutes.

Of course the aircraft could not fly, so the aircraft returned to the gate for a full inspection after the incident.

According to the airline's website, the flight was scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, but the incident delayed it until its departure at 4:48 pm.

It is not yet known whether the man had a reason for mounting an airplane wing, or it has not yet been made public. However, there are theories of the police about it, they think that he has some mental illness. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Alejandro Carlson , ABC News reported .

It's certainly one of the weirdest things we've seen this year, and that's a lot to say in 2020.

