Since April, Interjet Has Run Out of Credit to Buy Jet Fuel

December 16, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Interjet has had to pay for fuel before using it and has also canceled numerous flights in the country, affecting various users.

The company Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA) stopped the sale and supply of fuel on credit to the representative of ABC Aerolineas, better known as Interjet. This is due to the millionaire debt (1,191 million pesos, according to Forbes ) that the representative of the airline, Impulsora de Productos Sustentables, has with the company.

According to the information revealed by ASA, "as of April 3, 2020, the company Impulsora de Productos Sustentables has suspended its aviation fuel supplies." Because of this, Interjet has had to pay for fuel before using it and has also canceled numerous flights in the country, affecting various users.

In fact, according to a report from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office: "in addition to the problems that the Interjet airline faces in its operation, it has 3,368 complaints before Profeco", which range from January 1, 2019 to October 30, 2020.

Among the main claims is the cancellation and delay of flights and the damage or loss of users' luggage. Due to this, since the middle of last year, Profeco invited affected users to issue their complaints and reports through the consumer's phone.

It is worth mentioning that these are not the only problems that said airline has had to face; recently, former employees filed 50 lawsuits because many were separated from their position since March and so far have not received the corresponding settlement.