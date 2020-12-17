Business Models

The good and the bad of multilevels. They're for you?

A multilevel consists of selling different products (often from transnational companies) and for each one of the sales, receiving a commission.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The good and the bad of multilevels. They're for you?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you enter the business world and your main dream is to be an entrepreneur , you may come across different barriers. Create a new model, hope it works, start up capital, etc.

As an alternative, one of the most common modalities is multi-level business or catalog sales, direct or networking .

As a result of the pandemic , several people have approached me asking about multilevels, as they are considering them as an option to generate extra income or as a part-time job.

A multilevel consists of selling different products (often from transnational companies) and for each one of the sales, receiving a commission. In addition to generating income from new people that you help to enter the network.

Sounds good right?

But, just as there are pros to this modality, which is perfectly legal when it comes to a direct sales model backed by a recognized brand and not a pyramid scheme, there are also cons and I'm going to talk to you about each one.

The good

  1. To enter, some companies do not ask you for a lot of capital, or only buy the catalogs.
  2. Anyone can enter this modality (without limit of age, schooling, etc.)
  3. In some companies they offer valuable training to their salespeople.
  4. The more you sell, the more you earn.
  5. You are your own boss, you can sell to whoever you want and at your own pace.
  6. In some companies they reward you for reaching a certain sales range.
  7. You can exit this mode whenever you want.
  8. If you already have a job, it can be your second income.

The bad

  1. There is no fixed salary. If you don't sell, you don't lose money, you just don't make money unless you have developed a network that generates constant flows.
  2. You can get in trouble for people who don't pay you on time, or just don't pay you.
  3. There will be many times that you meet people who do not want to buy from you and you have to be looking for new customers.
  4. Many of your prospects will think that it is the same as a pyramid.
  5. The quality of the products does not depend on you, so if there are any complaints, your reputation as a seller will go down.
  6. You require a lot of perseverance, perseverance and patience, the results are not immediate.
  7. They will never be your own products, so you will not be able to advertise as if they were yours or modify them. You will have some limitations when it comes to marketing.

One of my recommendations is that before entering this business model, you investigate the company's reputation.

Not all multilevels are from transnational companies and as in everything, you can find frauds or poor quality products.

I can list a lot of good and bad points for you, but you are the only person who will make this business model work for you.

If you have an entrepreneurial attitude, you are constant and you always persist, any business model will be for you.

Do not stop looking to train yourself on how to improve in what you do and sell more, it is the only way that you will be able to excel in this business model.

And above all, fall in love with what you sell, if you don't like the products, how are you going to sell them?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Models

Claim to Be the Uber of X. Enliven Your Company With the Right Analogy.

Facebook

Why You Should Ignore the Success of Facebook and Uber

Marketing Strategies

10 Elements of a Successful Data-Driven Marketing Strategy