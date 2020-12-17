Mercado Shops and Google Shopping Join Forces to Benefit Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

December 17, 2020 3 min read

Google and Mercado Shops announced a new integration with the aim of helping companies, SMEs and businesses throughout Mexico to simplify the process of creating and managing Google Shopping campaigns, directly from the online store.

This integration will allow sellers and businesses that use Mercado Shops to give visibility to their products through smart Google Shopping campaigns, in a simple way, reducing management time and reaching their potential customers in Google search, ads from Gmail , the Display Network and YouTube .

Image: Mercado Shops via Facebook.

Also, in the near future, it will also allow the inventory of Mercado Shops stores to appear in the free results of the Google Shopping tab.

“At Mercado Libre, we have the objective of democratizing commerce and this requires offering the same possibilities for all sellers, regardless of the size of their business. This integration with Google will allow all our users who have their Mercado Shops store to access Digital Marketing solutions directly from our platform in a simple way ”, commented Carolina Mennella, senior manager of Mercado Shops.

How does it work?

The ads will be created automatically from the information in the Mercado Shops store, including price, image, brand and availability. With the help of Machine Learning, Google will show the most relevant ad to reach the ideal customer be it in Google search, the Display Network, YouTube or in Gmail ads.

The campaign management can be carried out directly from the Mercado Shops online store and the collection of the advertisements will be included in the monthly invoice of the same.

“This integration with Mercado Shops is one more step in strengthening the digital ecosystem in Latin America, something for which we are constantly working. We know that all businesses, and in particular SMEs, need to have simple and efficient tools to benefit from the digital economy and that is why we are always thinking about how to move forward in this regard. The solution that we are launching on the market today is an example of simplification in the steps of the e-commerce value chain and we are happy to do it together with Mercado Shops ”, said Victor Valle, director of Google Marketing Solutions for Latin America.

In 2021, Google and Mercado Shops hope to expand this integration to other Latin American countries as well as bring the inventory of Mercado Shops stores to the free results of the Google Shopping tab that were made available in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in October this year.