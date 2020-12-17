applications

Waze launches initiative to encourage donations to food banks

Waze announced an alliance with The Global FoodBanking Network, through which it seeks to encourage donations of food and essential items to these centers.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The alliance with The Global FoodBanking Network seeks to raise awareness about the importance of making food donations in this pandemic.
  • The Global FoodBanking Network is a global network of food banks created with the mission of helping hungry people worldwide.

COVID-19 brought many concerns, in addition to the disease itself, other problems became more acute. For example: food banks around the world have become very important points to address due to food shortages and shortages that affect some parts of the world.

In this context, Waze announced an alliance with The Global FoodBanking Network , through which it seeks to encourage donations of food and essential items to these centers.

The Global FoodBanking Network is a global network of food banks created with the mission of helping hungry people worldwide. This organization supports centers in 44 countries around the world, which currently serve 17 million people.

"Due to the devastating impact of the pandemic, demand for food aid has skyrocketed across our network of food banks. Our partnership with Waze will help draw attention to the key role food banks play in fighting the hunger in the world, "said Lisa Moon, President and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network.

Waze users in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Israel and Singapore can now find blue "Pins" on the app map, which will direct them to the closest food banks so they can donate necessary items and help different families in need.

Likewise, users will also be able to find these centers through a direct search with the keywords ' food bank'.

