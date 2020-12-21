Coronavirus

No evidence that the new strain of COVID is more serious: WHO

The UK reported that they do not believe the new variant of the disease will affect vaccines.
Image credit: NoticiasONU vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Representatives from the United Kingdom informed WHO that this new variant is more easily transmitted, but so far there is no evidence that it is more likely to cause serious illness or mortality.

Over the weekend we woke up to the news of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 in London. Today, Monday 21, the World Health Organization (WHO) explained that there is no evidence that this new variant is stronger or affects the detection tests and the vaccines developed.

According to statements from epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove , the United Kingdom informed them that they do not believe that the new variant of the disease affects vaccines. Although he stressed that this is good news, he insisted that studies are still being carried out.

For his part, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director General of the WHO, explained that the representatives of the United Kingdom informed them that this new variant is transmitted more easily, but so far there is no evidence that it is more likely to cause disease severe or mortality.

Likewise, in the emergency meeting held by the members of the WHO, they stressed that there are still people who believe that the disease only affects older people or vulnerable groups and that although vaccines are safe and give us hope, there is no reason to lower the guard.

