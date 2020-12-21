Entrepreneurs

Baby Yoda Bread You Can Order at Home

A restaurant in Mexico City developed the famous dish, but with The Mandalorian theme.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Baby Yoda Bread You Can Order at Home
Image credit: Kraneo Food vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The Rosca de Reyes is a bread whose origins date back to the seventeenth century in France with the "bean cake".
  • The restaurant offers other dishes and craft beers with other types of themes such as characters from “The Corpse of the Bride”, “The Simpsons” and the DC Comics universe.

Mexican ingenuity never ceases to amaze us and the fact is that now the Kraneo Food restaurant, located in Mexico City, has baked a rosca that brings “ Baby Yoda ” inside. The bread is inspired by the little character from The Mandalorian series and is called "galactic bagel".

Capture via Facebook.

The Rosca de Reyes is a bread whose origins date back to the seventeenth century in France with the "bean cake". In the European country a great cake was cooked and a bean was hidden, the person who found it was named the “King of the bean”. This tradition reached Spain and later to Mexico.

So before being a plastic child it was a bean and now it will be a "Baby Yoda" what we find in our thread. “From a distant galaxy will come a new release at @Kranel food. Hope lives on, we are one with the force ”, announced the business on its social networks.

The restaurant offers other dishes and craft beers with other types of themes such as characters from “The Corpse of the Bride”, “The Simpsons” and the DC Comics universe.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Your Inner Mean Girl Voice Might Be Stopping You. Here's What To Do About It.

Entrepreneurs

Why the Self-Made Entrepreneur Is a Myth

Entrepreneurs

How the Founder of Dave's Killer Bread Went From Jail to Selling His Business for $275 Million