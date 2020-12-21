Baby Yoda Bread You Can Order at Home

December 21, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Rosca de Reyes is a bread whose origins date back to the seventeenth century in France with the "bean cake".

The restaurant offers other dishes and craft beers with other types of themes such as characters from “The Corpse of the Bride”, “The Simpsons” and the DC Comics universe.

Mexican ingenuity never ceases to amaze us and the fact is that now the Kraneo Food restaurant, located in Mexico City, has baked a rosca that brings “ Baby Yoda ” inside. The bread is inspired by the little character from The Mandalorian series and is called "galactic bagel".

Capture via Facebook.

The Rosca de Reyes is a bread whose origins date back to the seventeenth century in France with the "bean cake". In the European country a great cake was cooked and a bean was hidden, the person who found it was named the “King of the bean”. This tradition reached Spain and later to Mexico.

So before being a plastic child it was a bean and now it will be a "Baby Yoda" what we find in our thread. “From a distant galaxy will come a new release at @Kranel food. Hope lives on, we are one with the force ”, announced the business on its social networks.

The restaurant offers other dishes and craft beers with other types of themes such as characters from “The Corpse of the Bride”, “The Simpsons” and the DC Comics universe.