News

Two Passengers and a Dog Slipped Out of a Moving Plane at LaGuardia Airport

People on a Delta flight bound for Atlanta opened a cabin door and activated the slide to exit the plane as it made its way to the runway.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Two Passengers and a Dog Slipped Out of a Moving Plane at LaGuardia Airport
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the American media NYT, one of the passengers who was sitting in the back area of the Delta Air Lines aircraft preparing to leave LaGuardia airport, noticed the strange behavior of a man and a woman with a large service dog.

The plane was traveling with some empty seats and he observed how both passengers changed places, where they never settled. At that moment , Flight 462 headed towards the runway and the man got up from his place disobeying the flight personnel. According to the source, this subject reported having post-traumatic stress disorder.

The two passengers aboard a Delta flight to Atlanta opened a cabin door and activated the slide to exit the plane as it headed to a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, he told CNN. Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant.

The New York Times assured that a service dog also got off with these passengers.

After they exited the aircraft, the plane returned to the gate and the other passengers alighted as normal , Durrant said.

That said, the airline was able to accommodate the remaining customers on alternate flights.

"Maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and it is scheduled to return to service tonight," Durrant said.

According to a statement to CNN , the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the two passengers who opened the emergency exit door and got out, were arrested by the police.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Were Chosen as the 'Person of the Year 2020' by TIME Magazine

News

This is how the radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed

Entrepreneurs

Baby Yoda Bread You Can Order at Home