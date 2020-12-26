Second batch of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Mexico

December 26, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Today a second batch with 42,900 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines against the coronavirus arrived at the international airports of Mexico City (AICM) and Monterrey.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard , announced through his Twitter account , the arrival of the second and third cargo to said airports to continue with the National Vaccination Plan of the Secretary of Health, ensuring that both ´arribaron in weather.

Image: @m_ebrard via Twitter

For their part, the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, and the director of the National Center for the Health of Children and Adolescents, Dr. Miriam Esther Veras Godoy attended the reception of the vaccines, stating the commitment of the Health Sector for the timely promotion of doses.

The vaccines arrived in the country's capital on a flight from Cincinnati , the doses were shipped from the plant in Puurs, Belgium. 34,125 doses arrived in Mexico City and 8,775 vaccines arrived in Monterrey. The transportation and distribution of the vaccines were in charge of the DHL company.

Image: @m_ebrard

Veras Godoy highlighted "We are going to continue all year working intensely for the good of the health of the Mexican population." However, he mentions it is a "staggered" issue, due to the deliveries and the production of vaccines, they have to be prioritized - not because they are more or less important - because of the amount of vaccines that arrive. Remembering as the main purpose the decrease in incidence, prevalence and deaths caused by this disease.

Image: Tu_IMSS

“We are going to act however it is not overnight. We all have to work, ”he added. Having said the above, he highlighted the importance that the vaccine is only one of the measures to prevent the coronavirus, in the same way it is relevant to maintain a healthy distance and use of face masks.

On the other hand, the IMSS director thanked the Foreign Ministry staff for their joint efforts to bring the dose shipments. He recalled about the ten different categories in terms of health personnel and teams that serve in hospitals such as laboratory specialists, inhalotherapists, chemists, radiology technicians, orderlies, cleaning, food handling, assistants, social work and among many others, that they will begin to be vaccinated.

In the same way, it was announced that 1.4 million doses are expected, as announced by the Chancellor, between now and January 31.

