After the arrival of a new strain of Covid-19, Japan prohibits entry to foreigners

December 26, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Saturday, the authorities of Japan announced the temporary ban on the entry of non-resident foreigners to the country, this in order to shield its borders after a new infectious variant of coronavirus was detected carried by travelers from the United Kingdom.

The information was provided by Norihisa Tamura, Minister of Health , who mentioned that the cases were located when travelers were checked at two Japanese airports between December 18 and 21, adding that the five injured have been isolated.

In a press conference, the minister indicated that two of the cases were detected through the analyzes carried out on passengers at Haneda airport, in Tokyo, on December 21 and the other three on December 18 in Kansai, in Osaka prefecture.

The five passengers tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan , in the same way in subsequent analyzes it was ensured that they were carriers of the new variant.

That said, Japanese citizens and foreign residents may enter, however, they must show evidence 71 hours before leaving for Japan that they are negative for coronavirus, in addition to being quarantined for two weeks after arrival, according to with the statement.

On Friday, Japan announced its first cases of a rapidly spreading strain in travelers from the UK. The new variant has also been detected in a man who visited the United Kingdom and a member of his family - the first infected cases found outside the airport controls - according to information from Nippon TV.

