Techniques to start meditating to focus

Meditation is an excellent tool to take your mind off the daily hustle and bustle and regain your ability to stay focused.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it is difficult - if not impossible - to stay in a serene state, with a focused mind. On the contrary, we have become accustomed to living under stress and having a thousand things to do : we must worry about our finances, our work, our family, arrive on time for our appointments ... commitments never end! Of course, it is not uncommon for our minds to be scattered and we have trouble concentrating.

How to get focused in the midst of chaos? In this sense, meditation is an excellent tool: it is perfect to remove the mind from all the pending issues and regain the ability to be attentive to what is truly important.

To meditate, the first thing you should do is find a comfortable and quiet space. Ideally, sit with your legs crossed and your back straight, although if this is not possible, you can sit in any comfortable chair. Take a deep breath and try to calm down: a thousand and one thoughts will pass through your mind, but don't get hooked on any. Just watch them go by! Then you can put some of these meditation techniques into practice .

Your breathing

One of the most basic techniques for meditation is to direct your full attention to your breath. Seek to calm her, inhaling and exhaling gently . Focus on the sensation of the air entering and leaving your nostrils, as well as the way your chest inflates and deflates. Also focus on the length of each breath.

The mirror technique

Sit with your back straight. Put your hands on your knees; close your eyes and imagine yourself sitting in front of you, as if you were looking at yourself in a mirror. Try to reproduce with your mind every detail of your physical appearance: your hair, your clothing, your features, your expression, the way you are sitting ... So, visualize yourself from all perspectives : up, down, left, right, and, in the end, from a perspective that encompasses all the others.

Flickering candle

Close your eyes and breathe slowly and fluently. Imagine everything in darkness, and in front of you, a candle. Visualize the flame flickering, sometimes being dimmer and sometimes more intense. Concentrate all your attention on its light and let it transmit its serenity to you. You will feel much calmer when finished!

Hakini Mudra

In the Hindu tradition, mudras are the ways in which we can place our hands when meditating. Each posture with the hands allows us to induce ourselves to a different state: for example, relaxation, concentration or energy.

This mudra is ideal for revitalizing, calming, releasing stress and concentrating your energy . Also, it will help you remember something you have forgotten. Sit up straight and place your hands in front of your chest, one palm in front of the other, but not touching. Join the tips of your fingers; Direct your gaze upwards, just to the point where it is between your brows. As you inhale, place your tongue on the upper palate, and as you exhale, seek to relax it.

Dhyani Mudra

This mudra eliminates stress, renews the concentration of energy and places you in the present. It allows you to "clear the way" of everything that distracts you. In addition, it helps to find the perfect balance between thoughts and emotions. Place both of your hands so they rest on your lap; the right hand on top of the left in the shape of a bowl , while the thumbs touch. Direct your attention to your breath.

These are some songs that will help you enter a meditative state.

