Elon Musk: You don't need a college degree to work at Tesla

December 29, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On multiple occasions, as was the case at the 2020 Satellite conference, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla announced that the university was "not for learning, but basically for fun."

The billionaire claims that any subject can be learned online and for free , he indicated that billionaires like Bill Gates and Larry Ellison at Oracle left college behind.

Tech leaders who have questioned the requirement for college degrees

Elon Musk is not the only one to question the need for college degrees - people like Tim Cook , Apple's CEO , mentioned in 2019 that on average half of Apple's jobs in the US included people without degrees. Similarly, he commented that several universities do not teach the skills that business leaders require most throughout their workforce.

Glassdoor found that tech companies like Apple , Google and IBM also don't need a college degree to get a job. In fact, Google did courses for the Google Career Certificate , which is a half-year program that prepares participants for jobs in demand.

According to LinkedIn , many famous companies, including the tech giants, don't need employees with college degrees. Following a study and analysis of data, he discovered that specific positions are most likely to be filled by non-college graduates, such as electronic technicians, mechanical designers, and marketing representatives.

include: Travis Kalanick (Uber), Michael Dell (Dell), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Steve Jobs (Apple), Arash Ferdowsi (Dropbox), Jan Koum (WhatsApp ), John Mackey (Whole Foods Market) and Jack Dorsey (Twitter).